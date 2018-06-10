Black Hills Life Flight to use Spearfish airport

The city of Spearfish is leasing space at its airport for Black Hills Life Flight.
The Spearfish City Council recently approved a lease agreement between the city and Air Methods Corporation. The agreement says Air Methods would locate a doublewide trailer or modular building to the airport, which would be used by the Life Flight crew. It also says that the use and occupancy of the property would comply with the airport rules, regulations, and minimum standards.
City Attorney Eric Davis said Spearfish has been working to create a lease agreement since Air Methods approached the city about six months ago requesting to possibly use a portion of the airport.
The base, which previously operated from Rapid City, will provide emergency air medical services 24 hours a day to Spearfish, the Black Hills Pioneer reported . The base will also provide medical services to Northern Black Hills, eastern Wyoming and Montana, and to the southern part of North Dakota.
"This base move will help improve access to critical care services and interventions for more communities," said Dave Richardson, senior vice president at Air Methods. "We offer a flying ICU (intensive care unit), bringing experienced trauma clinicians to the patient. Air medical services serve as a bridge between rural communities and health care systems, and we believe that everyone deserves access to these lifesaving services."
The agreement will be in effect until May 10, 2023. Air Methods has the option to renew the lease for two additional years.
