Direct costs of Daimler diesel recall in Europe limited

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2013 file photo Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars speaks at media previews for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Germany's transport minister said the government is ordering automaker Daimler to immediately recall 238,000 vehicles equipped with software that turns off emissions controls under certain conditions. Paul Sancya, file AP Photo