One final Publix supermarket faces renovation amid wave of construction work

Shoppers can expect to see a renovation at the 5435 Woodruff Farm Road Publix grocery store in the coming weeks, the company confirmed Tuesday.
But work at the supermarket will be much less intensive than the upcoming renovation at the chain’s 1639 Bradley Park Drive location, which is the oldest of the company’s five stores in the local market.
The 56,146-square-foot Publix on Woodruff Farm Road opened in 1995, making it the second oldest operated by the Lakeland, Fla.-based chain in the city. A city building permit shows Publix Super Markets is spending $250,000 on the renovation, with Benning Construction doing the work.
“There will be a paint and decorum update, which is what we call a renovation, but it’s small in nature,” Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager with the Publix regional office in Atlanta, said Tuesday. “We’re not replacing equipment per se. Right now, I’m not aware of any external aesthetic changes,” such as facade or signage changes.
The 55,000-square-foot Bradley Park Drive store opened in 1994. The company is spending $779,649 on construction there.
“We have some equipment updates, like refrigeration equipment changes and technology changes,” Reid said. “We update equipment periodically, so that will be happening at the Bradley Park location because that’s a major renovation.”
An older Publix store was replaced by a new one at Cross Country Plaza on Macon Road in December 2011. The company’s store on Schomburg Road in Columbus and another on Summerville Road in Phenix City both have been renovated within the last couple of years.
That should make the current wave of renovations the last for the foreseeable future. Reid has said Publix evaluates each store every five years or so to determine if anything needs replacing or updating.
Founded in 1930, privately owned Publix operates nearly 1,200 stores in seven Southeastern states, with nearly 800 of those in Florida. It has just under 200 stores in Georgia and nearly 70 in Alabama. Employing more than 190,000 people, the chain racked up sales of $34.6 billion in 2017.
