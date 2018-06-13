Jackson workers take advantage of parking lot campsite

In a Monday, June 4, 2018 photo, Heinz and Cranford added personal touches to their $1,000 camper to make their parking space in Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center feel more like home. The two work summers at Camp Jackson and live in Laramie the rest of the year, where Cranford is in school and Heinz works as a teacher. Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP Ryan Dorgan