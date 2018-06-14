Japanese utility eyes scrapping 2nd Fukushima nuclear plant

In this February 2018, aerial photo shows Fukushima Dai-ni, or No. 2, nuclear power plant in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said Thursday, June 14, 2018, it was considering dismantling four reactors at the plant, which has never restarted since the 2011 disaster. If Fukushima No. 2 were to be scrapped, the number of workable reactors in Japan would fall to 35, down from 54 before the disaster. (Kyodo News via AP)