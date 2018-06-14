Apple closing iPhone security gap used by law enforcement

FILE - In this July 28, 2016 file photo, the Apple logo is shown on a sign hanging in front of a new Apple Store, in the Williamsburg section in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, a change that will thwart law enforcement agencies that exploited the vulnerability to collect evidence in criminal investigations. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo