Geopolitical tensions lead to drop in company IPOs - study

People walk past an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, June 14, 2018. Asian stock markets slumped on Thursday with South Koreans stocks plunging 1.6 percent on the first day of trading after an unprecedented summit between leaders of North Korea and the United States. Stocks plunged after Federal Reserved hiked its key rate and signaled an acceleration in its pace of rate increase. Shuji Kajiyama AP Photo