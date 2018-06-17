EXCHANGE: Community reacts after college announces closing

FILE - This June 28, 2016 photo shows Morthland College, in West Frankfort, Ill. Motherland is a Christian liberal arts college founded in 2009 and opened in 2001. At the beginning, momentum for the Morthland train was huge and, according to former Morthland College administrative employee Paul Lemon, the enthusiasm for the project, specifically the college,was palpable. However, through a series of missteps, the intricate weave of Morthland College and its guilds began to unravel in 2016. The Southern, via AP Richard Sitler