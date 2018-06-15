AT&T, Time Warner close $81B merger 2 days after judge OKs

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A federal judge has approved the $85 billion mega-merger of AT&T and Time Warner, potentially ushering in a wave of media consolidation while shaping how much consumers pay for streaming TV and movies. AT&T and Time Warner say they now have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger. Richard Drew, File AP Photo