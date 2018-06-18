Former Mexico President Vicente Fox joins High Times board

File - In this July 18, 2013, file photo, Mexico's former president Vicente Fox speaks during a news conference on the first day of the U.S.-Mexico Symposium on Legalization and Medical Use of Cannabis in San Francisco del Rincon, Mexico. Former Mexican President Vincente Fox calls himself a soldier in the global campaign to legalize marijuana, and he foresees a day when the marketplace will deliver an array of benefits from sharply reduced cartel violence in his home country to new jobs and medicines. He's taking a new post to advance his message on the board of High Times, one of the longstanding brands in cannabis media. Mario Armas, File AP Photo