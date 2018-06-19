Blurring the border, Turkey deepens roots in northern Syria

FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Turkish soldiers atop an armored personnel carrier secure the streets of the northwestern city of Afrin, Syria, during a Turkish government-organized media tour into northern Syria. Turkey is growing long-term roots in its northern Syrian enclave, nearly two years after its troops moved in, modeling the zone on its own towns and bringing in its own administrators and military, financial and security institutions. Turkey aims to keep out its nemesis, the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia known as the YPG. Lefteris Pitarakis, File AP Photo