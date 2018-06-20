LePage official refuses to disclose membership on wind panel

Maine Gov. Paul LePage's administration is refusing to identify members of a public commission charged with reviewing the impact of wind farms on tourism.
The Republican governor, a critic of wind power, created the Maine Wind Energy Commission in January via executive order. The Portland Press Herald reports the administration says it will only reveal the membership of the commission after public comments have been gathered.
The commission is not subject to Maine's public meetings law. State energy official Steve McGrath declined to identify commission members Tuesday, saying LePage will provide names when the commission first meets in late summer or early September.
It is already known that McGrath will chair the 13-member panel.
