New Hampshire approves expansion of landfill in Rochester

New Hampshire state officials have approved the expansion of a landfill in Rochester that accepts trash from across New England.
The roughly 1,200-acre Turnkey Landfill applied for the 58.6-acre expansion last year. Foster's Daily Democrat reports the expansion will extend Turnkey's permit from 2024 to at least 2034, during which time the company Waste Management says the facility will accept approximately 14 million tons of refuse.
The nonprofit Conservation Law Foundation is among those who have opposed the expansion throughout the state's review of Waste Management's application, citing various environmental concerns.
In a document outlining the state's approval, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services wrote that Waste Management operates Turnkey "in a manner protective of human health and the environment."
