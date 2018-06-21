Kroger: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.03 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $2.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 73 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.
The supermarket chain posted revenue of $37.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.21 billion.
Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.15 per share.
Kroger shares have dropped nearly 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 3.5 percent. The stock has risen 17 percent in the last 12 months.
