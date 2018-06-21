Finance committee plans to vote on plan for PawSox stadium

A bill to help pay for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox in Rhode Island has been scheduled for a vote.
The House Finance Committee plans to consider revised legislation Thursday.
Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello wants to finance the state's contribution with so-called "special revenue bonds." Only tax revenue generated directly by the stadium and its surrounding area would go toward paying off the bonds.
If revenues fall short, the state wouldn't need to settle the debt. It's less risky, but more expensive to finance bonds when they aren't guaranteed by the state.
A Senate-approved plan would have guaranteed $23 million in state money for the $83-million stadium in Pawtucket for the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
Worcester, Massachusetts, has also been wooing the team.
