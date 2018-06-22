BC-Cash Prices, 0342,0343

Wholesale cash prices Friday
Fri. Thu.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 1.2003 1.2003
Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.27 1.23
Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.50 16.25
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2175 2.2175
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1344 1.1305
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3730 1.3696
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 3027 3027
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 7705 7705
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 79.02 81.89
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.50 168.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 98.34 103.26
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.37¼ 3.37
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.74½ 8.60½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 341.30 342.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.82¼ 4.86¼
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.84 6.87¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.69½ 2.67
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .29½ .29½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .28 .27¾
Aluminum per lb LME 0.9829 0.9883
Antimony in warehouse per ton 8175 8175
Copper Cathode full plate 3.0847 3.0929
Gold Handy & Harman 1269.15 1266.15
Silver Handy & Harman 16.415 16.320
Lead per metric ton LME 2385.00 2397.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 24,000 24,000
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 867.00 866.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 873.30 863.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3704 1.3861
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.53 81.64
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 64.15 64.15
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.00 2.95
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
Comments