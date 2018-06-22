Business

BC-Cash Prices, 0342,0343

The Associated Press

June 22, 2018 04:16 PM

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Friday

Fri. Thu.

Broilers national comp wtd av 1.2003 1.2003

Eggs large white NY Doz. 1.27 1.23

Flour hard winter KC cwt 16.50 16.25

Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.2175 2.2175

Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.1344 1.1305

Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3730 1.3696

Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 3027 3027

Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 7705 7705

Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 79.02 81.89

Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 168.50 168.50

Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 98.34 103.26

Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.37¼ 3.37

Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.74½ 8.60½

Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 341.30 342.70

Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.82¼ 4.86¼

Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.84 6.87¾

Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.69½ 2.67

Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .29½ .29½

Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .28 .27¾

Aluminum per lb LME 0.9829 0.9883

Antimony in warehouse per ton 8175 8175

Copper Cathode full plate 3.0847 3.0929

Gold Handy & Harman 1269.15 1266.15

Silver Handy & Harman 16.415 16.320

Lead per metric ton LME 2385.00 2397.00

Molybdenum per metric ton LME 24,000 24,000

Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 867.00 866.00

Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 873.30 863.20

Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.3704 1.3861

Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 82.53 81.64

Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 64.15 64.15

Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 3.00 2.95

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

