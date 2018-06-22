City sells building to company planning Mississippi factory

Local governments in a northeast Mississippi city are selling a building to a Georgia company that plans a 150-job factory.
WCBI-TV reports that the city of Aberdeen voted Tuesday night to sell the building to Bradbury Logistics & Services for $75,000. The company makes steel building components.
Monroe County supervisors, who jointly own the building with the city, could approve their share of the sale Friday.
Aberdeen's city-owned utility has said it will offer Bradbury a reduced electricity rate.
The building is being vacated by auto parts maker Holley Performance Products. Bradbury would repair part of the building's roof. Bradbury has said it plans to invest $1 million and hire 150 people in phases by 2020.
The Mississippi Development Authority has said the state agency isn't providing any assistance.
