Maryland office park killing suspect sentenced in Delaware

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler displays a photo of Radee Prince, the suspect in a shooting at a business park in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md. Prince accused of shooting five co-workers at a granite company was convicted of attempted manslaughter in the later shooting of a man in Delaware. His sentencing will be Friday, June 22, 2018. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo