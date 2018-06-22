Indiana college rededicates lake after restoration

A college in western Indiana has rededicated and blessed a lake on campus following years of restoration work.
The Tribune-Star reports that Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College held the event Thursday for Le Fer Lake.
Lake restoration included repairing a dam, creating a walking trail, demolishing a concrete bridge and removing invasive plant species. The Terre Haute Regional Airport assisted the college with the bridge demolition.
Janet Clark is the college's vice president of student and academic affairs. She says the lake is an important teaching tool. Clark says the college's students have logged data about plants around the lake and water quality. The Oakley Innovation Academy for middle school girls also studies the lake during the summer.
College officials plan to construct an outdoor classroom near the lake.
