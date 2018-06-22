Lawsuit seeks lawyer access to immigrants in prison

FILE- In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, ACLU of Oregon legal director Mat dos Santos speaks at a news conference in Portland to announce a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Portland against President Donald Trump's executive immigration order. A rights group has filed an emergency suit in federal court against top officials of U.S. immigration and homeland security departments, alleging they have unconstitutionally denied lawyers' access to immigrants being held in a federal prison in Oregon. Gillian Flaccus, File AP Photo