Some boosters want South Dakota's Augustana on bigger stage

In this April 6, 2018 photo Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin introduces Josh Morton as the new Director of Athletics at a news conference at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. Many supporters of Augustana University hope to see the school move from Division II to Division I athletics. Three other schools in the Dakotas have been successful in moving up to Division I in recent years. (Briana Sanchez/The Argus Leader via AP)/The Argus Leader via AP)