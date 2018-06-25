Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during The Fortune CEO Initiative 2018 Annual Meeting, Monday, June 25, 2018, in San Francisco.
Business

Apple CEO intends to keep speaking out on social issues

The Associated Press

June 25, 2018 10:34 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to continue lambasting immigration policies and other issues that trouble him to avoid falling into an "appalling silence."

Cook outlined his views on when CEOs should protest government policies during a Monday evening appearance at a Fortune magazine conference . His remarks came a week after he condemned the Trump administration's since-reversed practice of separating children from parents accused of crossing the U.S. border illegally in an interview with The Irish Times.

If he had dodged the politically charged subject, Cook said he would have been cast into "the appalling silence of the good people category and this is something that I never want to be a part of."

Cooks listed education, privacy rights and the environment as other key issues for him and Apple.

