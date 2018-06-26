FILE--In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, file photograph, Republican candidate for Colorado's governorship, Walker Stapleton, responds to a question during a televised debate in Denver. Colorado's primary election to determine which candidate will earn the Republican nomination is set for Tuesday, June 26.
Gubernatorial races top Colorado's mid-term primaries

By JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press

June 26, 2018 02:23 AM

DENVER

The race to succeed Colorado's term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, tops the state's mid-term primaries on Tuesday.

Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, generally offer stands on schools, health care and energy to the left of the centrist Hickenlooper. Republicans, including Treasurer Walker Stapleton, hope to take a governor's office they haven't held since 2007.

Republicans and Democrats offered starkly different post-Hickenlooper visions for Colorado's role — or resistance — in implementing Trump administration policies on immigration, the environment, taxes and health care.

