School board member resigns after making slur against tribe

A Washington school board member resigned after making a derogatory statement about Native Americans on social media.
The Daily Herald reports Jeff Koble, a former member of the Darrington School Board, wrote: "On the Indian Casino how about calling it Drunk Indians and government handouts casino."
Koble wrote the comment after the Sauk Suiattle Indian Tribe announced plans to open a casino near Darrington later this summer.
A follow-up message reads: "I made a mistake in sending this out."
Koble resigned on June 15.
He could not be reached for additional comment.
Superintendent Buck Marsh said in a statement that the views expressed by Koble do not represent the views of the Darrington School Board or of the Darrington School District.
Comments