Long closed ski resort could see brewery before more skiing

Officials at a former Vermont ski resort say a sustainable brewery and distillery could be up and running within a year, but it could take nearly a decade for the ski area to reopen.
On May 23, Sugar Mountain Holdings completed its purchase of the 375-acre Dummerston property from MVS Associates for $745,000. The Brattleboro Reformer reports Sugar Mountain spokesman Keane Aures met with the Dummerston Select Board June 20 to outline a plan for the Maple Valley Ski Area.
Aures represents a group of anonymous investors that purchased the former ski resort. Aures says to reopen the ski area, investors would have to "start from scratch" in rebuilding.
Aures plans to hire an engineering firm determine if the base lodge can be as a brewery and a distillery.
Comments