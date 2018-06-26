More employees charged with stealing customers' nude photos

Rhode Island State Police have charged two more electronics repair store employees who are accused of stealing and sharing nude images found on customers' cellphones and computers.
The Newport Daily News reports 46-year-old Terrance Roy, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, and 43-year-old Geoffrey Preuit, of Warwick, were arrested Friday and charged with accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes, computer trespass and conspiracy. Thirty-four-year-old George Quintal faces similar charges.
Police say Roy and Preuit searched for nude images while repairing devices at Flint Audio Video in Middletown. Authorities say they shared the images with Quintal, who had worked as a manager at the store.
Police say they seized electronic storage devices containing about 2,000 images Quintal had collected.
Quintal has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor offenses and no plea to felony charges. He is due in court on Aug. 16.
