SC Rep McEachern loses; 2 other incumbents win House runoffs

The Associated Press

June 27, 2018 12:28 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

State Rep. Joe McEachern has lost his runoff election in South Carolina.

University of South Carolina law school student Kambrell Garvin beat the real estate broker seeking a sixth term in unofficial results in Tuesday's runoff.

Garvin had about an 1,100-vote margin Tuesday. McEachern beat Garvin by seven votes in a four-candidate primary June 12 in the Columbia-area district.

Two other incumbents survived runoffs. Republican Rep. Neil Collins won his bid for a third term in his district around Pickens County.

And Republican Rep. William Cogswell won his party's nomination as he seeks a second term in his Charleston County district.

