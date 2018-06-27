SC Rep McEachern loses; 2 other incumbents win House runoffs

State Rep. Joe McEachern has lost his runoff election in South Carolina.
University of South Carolina law school student Kambrell Garvin beat the real estate broker seeking a sixth term in unofficial results in Tuesday's runoff.
Garvin had about an 1,100-vote margin Tuesday. McEachern beat Garvin by seven votes in a four-candidate primary June 12 in the Columbia-area district.
Two other incumbents survived runoffs. Republican Rep. Neil Collins won his bid for a third term in his district around Pickens County.
And Republican Rep. William Cogswell won his party's nomination as he seeks a second term in his Charleston County district.
Comments