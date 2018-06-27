Singapore summit success may prompt defense spending issue

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump waves after saying goodbye to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Trump says the Singapore summit put North Korea on a path to eliminating its nuclear weapons. If that proves true, then it also may have poked a hole in the Pentagon's main argument for a multibillion-dollar expansion of missile defense. Although uncertainty remains over North Korea's intentions, if it does disarm, then Congress may see less logic to spending $6 billion or more to expand a missile defense system based in Alaska. Susan Walsh, Pool AP Photo