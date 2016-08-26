Phenix City gets two new restaurants

Friday was a good day for those who like fast food and travel the U.S. 280 bypass in Phenix City.
A new Dairy Queen will be opening on the bypass across from the Home Depot in north Phenix City. A Dunkin Donuts held its soft opening on Friday at the highly traveled intersection of U.S. 80 and 280.
Both announcements were made on the Positively Phenix City Facebook page Friday afternoon. Phenix City Economic Development Manager Shaun Culligan could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Dairy Queen will be the second one in the Columbus area owned by McDonald Oil Co. of Lagrange, Terry Greathouse said Friday afternoon. The Dairy Queen on Whittlesey Boulevard in Columbus is also owned by the LaGrange company. The company also owns the Summit convenience stores in Columbus.
There is time frame for the opening of the new Phenix City store, Greathouse said. A sign announcing it went up today on the site where the store will be built.
The Dunkin Donuts went into a converted CB&T of East Alabama branch office. It is at one of the busiest intersections in metro Columbus. According to 2014 Alabama Department of Transportation statistics, 35,000 cars a day travel 280 at U.S. 80. More than 27,000 cars a day travel U.S. 80 near that intersection.
