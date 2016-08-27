TSYS hires Karim Ahmad as EVP of global product and innovation

Global credit-card and payment processor TSYS has hires Karim Ahmad as its executive vice president of global product and innovation, effective Sept. 6.
The company said Ahmad will report directly to Pam Joseph, president and chief operating officer of TSYS, which is headquartered in downtown Columbus.
“We are excited to welcome someone with Karim’s industry knowledge and experience to our executive leadership team at TSYS,” Joseph said in a statement. “He will focus on accelerating our product development efforts and speed-to-market capabilities, positioning TSYS as a thought leader in all aspects of the payments industry.”
Ahmad comes to TSYS with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and consulting. He most recently was a partner at Bain & Company in their payments, financial services and performance-improvement practices. Prior to that, he served in a variety of roles at the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group.
“I am thrilled to be joining a company and team of this caliber,” Ahmad said in a statement. “TSYS has a tremendous reputation in the market and an enviable list of clients and partners. The opportunity to be a part of TSYS’ growth and innovation journey is very exciting.”
Ahmad earned his bachelor of arts degree from Vassar College, a master of arts from Columbia University, and his master of business administration from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.
