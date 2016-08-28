Filing, payment extensions for those affected by flooding

State tax extensions are available to Louisiana taxpayers whose homes, business and critical tax records are located in 20 parishes designated as federal disaster areas following recent flooding.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue says for sales, severance and excise taxes due on or after Aug. 11 and on or before Oct. 31, the extended deadline is Nov. 15.
For withholding tax returns and remittances due on or after Aug. 11 and on or before Nov. 15 the extended deadline is Nov. 30.
For individual income, corporation income, franchise and other income taxes, along with estimated tax payments due on or after Aug. 11 and on or before Jan. 17, 2017, the extended deadline is Jan. 17, 2017.
For items submitted by extended deadlines, the department will waive penalties and interest.
