National Infantry Museum in good position for No. 1 ‘Best Free Museum’ after voting closes

1:22 Twelve things about attractions in Georgia's Presidential Pathways region Pause

2:02 'Bang Bang Lady' Prepares for the Fourth of July Sale

0:51 Video: Is Aflac considering a stock split?

3:20 Education meets passion at KAE Farms

2:14 Omaha brewmaster discusses new tasting room, tours

2:24 Holly House of Hamilton embraces the past while celebrating the present

1:53 Job Spotlight: Dinglewood Design & Press owner brings Letterpress printing back into the spotlight

15:06 Carmike Cinemas President and CEO David Passman Sunday Interview

1:17 Video:Career Expo at Trade Center draws 2,600 people

0:32 New Aflac Duck commercial debuts Tuesday night