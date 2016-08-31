Everett Mayor requests meeting with Uber CEO

Following several recent incidents that have resulted in criminal charges, the mayor of a suburban Boston city has requested a meeting with the CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber.
Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria sent a letter to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on Monday requesting a meeting after a 28-year-old driver was arraigned on charges that he exposed himself to girls in the city and nearby Malden.
Uber officials say the San Francisco-based company runs criminal background checks on all of its new drivers. Employees are rescreened twice a year, as required by Massachusetts law.
But DeMaria says that's not enough, and he has urged Uber to begin fingerprinting drivers upon hiring. He also has advocated for amending the state's regulatory legislation to require fingerprinting.
