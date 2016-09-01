Craft Beer Festival to serve up three dozen breweries, 100-plus varieties of brew

Those extremely thirsty for a wide variety of craft beer should mark their calendars for Sept. 10 at Callaway Gardens, with food and music part of the third annual Craft Beer Festival on Robin Beach Lake.
Brewing outfits that will be on hand, said Callaway, include Cannon Brew Pub, Goose Island, SweetWater Brewing, Jailhouse Brewing, Pontoon, Wild Heaven, Magic Hat, Red Hare, Monday Night Brewing, Jekyll Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Foot Hills, Red Brick, Green Man, Not Your Fathers, Shiner Bock, Shock Top, Harpoon Brewing, Anchor Brewing, Yuengling and Omaha Brewing Company.
The event, which takes place 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., will feature about three dozen vendors offering more than 100 varieties of craft beer. It’s an “all-you-can-taste” opportunity, the gardens said. That’s provided you aren’t driving and can handle your booze. Callaway Gardens is urging attendees to bring a designated driver (who gets a $15 discounted admission) or purchase a package that includes lodging, a shuttle, breakfast and gardens admission.
Tickets bought in advance are $35 per person, while those purchased the day of the festival are $45. New this year is a $65 VIP ticket that allows you to start tasting brews at 1 p.m., as well as access to an area where specialty food is paired with specific beers. There also will be a food court for non-VIP ticket holders.
(Video: The art of brewing craft beer)
Bands that will be performing at the fest are Neal Lucas and The Barstool Prophets. Callaway said big screens will be set up for viewing of college football clashes. However, it will be a breather weekend of sorts for most Southeastern Conference teams, with Georgia vs. Nicholls State at noon, Auburn vs. Arkansas State at 7:30 p.m., and Alabama vs. Western Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. Florida plays Kentucky, LSU takes on Jacksonville State and Tennessee faces Virginia Tech in the Battle at Bristol.
