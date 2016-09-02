It’s official: National Infantry Museum in Columbus is the No. 1 ‘Best Free Museum’ in America

It’s official: The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center was declared the No. 1 “Best Free Museum” in America on Friday after a four-week vote among 20 of the top museums across the U.S. The final list includes the Top 10 of the bunch.
The USA 10 Best Readers’ Choice honor for the Columbus museum, which opened in 2009 at a cost of $110 million, followed a tense competition between it and the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio. The Cleveland facility was a “close runner up,” the Readers’ Choice site said. Both already are listed as the No. 1 attractions in their respective city’s by online site TripAdvisor.
The 190,000-square-foot National Infantry Museum climbed from No. 6 in the vote about a week into the contest to No. 1, before the Cleveland attraction overtook it about a week later. The online balloting continued until noon Monday, with a last-minute vote for the Columbus facility indicating it was “1 out of 20” in the rankings. But the results were not released until noon Friday.
“Having a 10 Best endorsement will give travelers one more reason to discover for themselves how the NIM honors soldiers and the sacrifices they make preserving our freedom,” Carmen Cavezza, chairman and chief executive officer of the National Infantry Foundation, said as the competition kicked off in early August. Cavezza also is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, former Fort Benning commander and former Columbus city manager.
The National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center features several exhibits and halls of honor chronicling various conflicts and campaign exploits through the military’s 240-year history. A World War II Company Street and Vietnam Memorial Plaza both honor moments in time, while the museum’s signature attraction, called “The Last 100 Yards,” focuses on the fact that it often takes infantry soldiers — boots on the ground — to claim the final piece of earth in a firefight or battle. The facility also includes a giant-screen theater and restaurant.
Here are the Top 10 Best Free Museums in America
▪ 1. National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center in Columbus, Ga.
▪ 2. Cleveland Museum of Art in Cleveland, Ohio
▪ 3. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio
▪ 4. Saint Louis Art Museum in St. Louis, Mo.
▪ 5. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark.
▪ 6. Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Mo.
▪ 7. Frye Art Museum in Seattle, Wash.
▪ 8. Minneapolis Institute of Art in Minneapolis, Minn.
▪ 9. The Museum at FIT in New York, N.Y.
▪ 10. American Computer & Robotics Museum in Bozeman, Mont.
Here are the other museums nominated for the competition — Baltimore Museum of Art, The Broad, The Getty Center, The Menil Collection, National Museum of Mexican Art, San Francisco Cable Car Museum, Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History, USS Constitution Museum and The Walters Art Museum.
