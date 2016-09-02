Business

September 2, 2016 8:46 PM

State agency, private foundation team up to plant trees

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and DTE Energy Foundation are marking the 20th year of a partnership to encourage planting trees around the state.

LANSING, Mich.

They recently divided $71,750 among 27 organizations that will plant trees of various species and sizes in parks and other public spaces. In addition to beautifying the surroundings, the trees help clean the air and provide shade and wildlife habitat.

During the past two decades, the DNR and DTE Energy's philanthropic arm have supported the planting of more than 40,000 trees and seedlings in 490 Michigan communities.

DNR urban forestry coordinator Kevin Sayers says the benefits of healthy trees for communities have never been clearer and more important.

