Longtime Columbus nursing home facility being demolished

Demolition of a longtime Columbus nursing home facility began Tuesday morning and should be completed by the end of October, according to Columbus Regional Health officials.
Hamilton House, which hasn’t been used in more than a year, is being demolished by W.T. Miller Demolition of Columbus. The 43,000-square-foot building is located just behind the John B. Amos Cancer Center.
Due to its age, layout and construction, Columbus Regional said in a statement that it was determined to be past its useful life for healthcare services.
“While the building has served us and the community well since 1965, it’s now time to turn the page and remove it,” said Scott Hill, chief executive officer and president of Columbus Regional Health, which owns the facility. “We plan to landscape the vacated space with grass and shrubs to beautify the area and make it fit in with the surroundings.”
In June 2013, Columbus Regional sold the Hamilton House operations to Muscogee Manor Center, but retained ownership of the property.
Chuck Williams
