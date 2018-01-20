Piedmont commits to assume Columbus Regional debt, invest $250 million-plus as part of deal

More Videos 0:57 Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser Pause 1:34 Young percussionists use sticks and cans to create a cacophony of sound 2:43 Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 0:20 See what your tires might see in a skid on icy roads 0:52 New coalition looks to market I-75 corridor 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:31 Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 18 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 0:31 Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality The merger of Columbus Regional Health into Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has moved closer to conclusion. The agreement between the two health care non-profit entities is in the hands of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for review and approval. The merger of Columbus Regional Health into Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has moved closer to conclusion. The agreement between the two health care non-profit entities is in the hands of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for review and approval. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

The merger of Columbus Regional Health into Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has moved closer to conclusion. The agreement between the two health care non-profit entities is in the hands of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office for review and approval. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer