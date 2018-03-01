Here's how Columbus Regional gave up local control — and why it chose Piedmont

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:23 New player in Columbus health care arrives Pause 1:45 How to support victims of domestic abuse 2:30 Know the warning signs 3:58 'I'll take a selfie and send it to you." 2:36 'You're not really 14, right?' 0:58 Did you miss National Pancake Day? If so, here's what went down at one local IHOP 1:19 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 1 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:18 Sheriff Donna Tompkins is not pleased with public safety funding. Here's why. 3:44 Watch: Wild final minute of Carrollton-Harris County quarterfinals game 0:54 Get a sneak peek at some of the dishes offered at new Columbus seafood restaurant Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Wonder what the new Piedmont Healthcare branding looks like atop Midtown Medical Center? Here's a sneak peek before the official unveiling Thursday morning. Chuck Williams The Ledger-Enquirer

