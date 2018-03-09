How Piedmont’s dispute with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia impacts Columbus

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 81 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 11 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Pause 206 A few minutes with Judge Lynn Toler 164 Rev. Keith Cowart talks about change Christ Community Church 100 A student told a teacher the of year finalist: "... if you win, I win." 63 Heading to Empty Bowl this weekend? Don't forget the time change 81 Attorneys say state's witnesses lacked credibility in home invasion trial 174 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 10 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 126 Murder suspect killed his friend's brother at cookout, Columbus police say 311 Got a date with Recorder's Court? Take five minutes now to learn your rights. 116 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 9 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Wonder what the new Piedmont Healthcare branding looks like atop Midtown Medical Center? Here's a sneak peek before the official unveiling Thursday morning. Chuck Williams The Ledger-Enquirer

Wonder what the new Piedmont Healthcare branding looks like atop Midtown Medical Center? Here's a sneak peek before the official unveiling Thursday morning. Chuck Williams The Ledger-Enquirer