Anita Tolbert takes pride in creating memorable weddings, events

Anita Tolbert has always realized the value of a good education, even when she took a detour early in life, working at a textile mill in Opelika, Ala., and a lawn mower engine plant in Auburn, while also taking time to raise a family.
But she always knew that education was in her future, with her father a retired principal and Alabama A&M professor and her mother a retired teacher. That meant that even with the years-long break following high school, Tolbert would return to college and earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Today, she is a first-grade teacher at Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City.
But there’s more. The Hurtsboro, Ala., native also finds time to plan events such as weddings and birthday parties in what some might call their spare time. The catch for her is that she did about three dozen events in 2016, a dizzying load for a woman who wouldn’t have it any other way.
In fact, Tolbert, 54, launched The Perfect Plan Design & Decor seven years ago out of her home. It has become so successful she coordinates the annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball, a gala that benefits black students and historically black colleges and universities. She has received “The Masked Award” for her work with that. She also plans a variety of events for the Fountain City Classic football weekend each fall.
“I love it. It’s a passion,” Tolbert said of event planning in a recent interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. She discussed what it takes to pull off an event, how she works to make weddings very special, and why anyone attempting such a job should do their research and be prepared for the less glamorous side of it. This interview is edited a bit for length and clarity.
Q. How did you get involved in event planning?
A. Seven years ago, my sister was proposed to and wanted to get married. So we went to see a planner here in the city ... I said ‘we’re not going to pay that much money. I can do this.’ I had already done Home Interior for 15 years. I booked two weddings from doing my sister’s wedding. Two years later, my daughter was getting married and I did her’s. At that time, I booked three weddings on the night of her wedding. From there it just took off.
Q. So word of mouth is really big for you?
A. Right. Most of my clients are word of mouth. I’ve either done their wedding, birthday parties or something, and then they refer me because of the rapport we have. My return on referrals is probably 80 percent.
Q. How have things changed for you?
A. Now more people are asking me for events. I did Jack and Jill this year. When I was discovered for the mayor’s ball (my former principal is the chairperson), I went on Facebook and put some (photos) there that I had done for my daughter’s and sister’s weddings and she saw it and said, ‘hey, how about coming and giving me a bid for the mayor’s ball?’ I said ‘I don’t do balls.’ She said, ‘girl, I love your work. It’s beautiful. Just give it a try.’ So I did, and I’ve been contracted for that work the last seven years.
Q. Was it intimidating doing such a large public gala?
A. Yes. The first year I did it, it was like 600 people there. About two years ago, we sold out and it was like at 780. This past year it was 740. That’s a lot of people. And I get other events from that. … I’ve done some (events and parties) for prestigious people in the city that I can’t mention due to confidentiality.
Q. What types of events?
A. Birthday parties, social events at their homes. I’m in a lot of homes around here.
Q. What’s going on with planning at this time of year?
A. We’re getting calls. I’ve had six (wedding) consultations. I have booked three of those for this year. But in total, I have six weddings for 2018 already. And right now I am going to a conference called Behind the Veil. We’re going there to learn some things. We’re going to actually decorate a wedding for a couple just to get some behind-the-scenes ideas, and tweak some things I’m already doing. Most of all is the networking. I’m on some social networks for planners, and they are a gift from God. The questions I had in the beginning, I wish somebody had told me (how to do certain things). Right now, this is engagement season. That’s one reason I’m doing the bridal show, because last year I had 35 events.
Q. That sounds like a lot. Is it?
A. With teaching school full-time also, I thought I was going to die. It didn’t hit me until my last event, and that was Dec. 12, I think. I normally don’t take on too much in December, because I try to chill when I’m off from school.
Q. Are you going to cut back this year?
A. Just in the month of December. I’ll do parties and stuff like that. But if they call, I’m going. (laughs)
Q. You enjoy it?
A. I love it. It’s a passion.
Q. Is it hard for you to say no?
A. Yeah. I like to do things and stay busy. My mom said I overdo it.
Q. What’s your event planning job like?
A. You have the logistics side. You have to have a rapport with the people you are serving. You have to listen to them and get their vision for their event. One thing that my brides tell me is that I listen and don’t try to change what their vision is. I just try to bring their vision to life. They have the pieces. They just don’t know how to put it together, and that’s what I do.
I like to have the guys involved as well. Sometimes they don’t like to be involved, but I want them to know that it’s about them also. Most people focus on the bride, but the guy is there, too. So I take them to dinner and get to know them. I like to hear about how they met, how did he choose you. That gives me an insight on who they are. I don’t want to miss anything. I take something they tell me — I don’t even tell them I’m going to do it — and I incorporate it into their wedding day. So they’ll see something on their table or somewhere in their event and that’s really special to them.
Q. It’s about creating special touches?
A. Right. It’s really just listening to them. I’ve heard people say the planners just take over and do what they want to do. I’m not that way. I want your day to be special. I make it their day.
Q. How many hours do you put in just for one wedding?
A. Over 100 hours. You spend a lot of time on it. Once I get that call, I start. I’m looking for inventory. I’m looking for the right vendors for the couple. I try to surround myself with vendors that I know are professional, who are going to make me look good. They’re going to be on time. They’re going to be respectful. If they’re not, it can put a damper on the day.
Q. So you plan everything, even the music and a band? From A to Z?
A. Yes. I’m (a one-stop shop). For example, I don’t do the florals myself, but I have vendors that do the florals.
Q. You’re a contractor pulling the pieces together?
A. Yes.
Q. When do you know that you’ve succeeded?
A. My daughter says I’m a planner-zilla on the wedding day. She’s my assistant, Brittany Green. I told her ‘this is my name. I take pride in what I do.’ Every bride, when they contact you, they’re trusting you and they’re investing in you. They spend a lot of money to get their vision brought to life. So I take it personally. So on that day, I want everything perfect. Now behind the scenes, everything might not be perfect. But my clients shouldn’t know that. Their guests shouldn’t know that. And they all won’t know that.
Q. You want it to be absolutely glitch-free and memorable?
A. I want them pampered that day. I don’t want anything to disrupt that day. I want them to remember that day. I want them to think it was flawless. Even if behind the scenes I’ve had to put out some fires, that’s OK, that’s what I get paid to do. I don’t want them to say ‘I hate my wedding.’ Or if they look at the pictures and remember something like the flowers falling or anything like that. I’ll know (it was great) when they tell me it was fun, it was beautiful, it was gorgeous. Or they walk in and their mouths fall to the floor.
Q. What’s the most challenging aspect of planning?
A. It’s just having the right team. When you’re telling (staff and vendors) about the bride’s vision, they’ve got to be able to take it and run with it. … My team is basically family. But we have to separate Anita — your sister, your aunt, your mom — and I am your boss. I can fire you. I have fired my daughter probably almost every event. But she’s good. I need her. (laughs)
Q. What do you say to those who might be thinking of getting into event planning?
A. It’s not easy. Realize that there’s a lot on you. It looks easy, but you don’t see the hours of planning it. You don’t see the hours of meeting with the clients. You don’t see the long nights of sketching things out or going on Aisle Planner and all of these other sites and having to design it. It looks glamorous, but it’s not. But it is rewarding.
Q. What else should they think about?
A. I would say go to a (small business development center), meet with them, get a business plan, set up a foundation for the business. Also, get a planner who may be open to being a mentor and will let you come on with them and work a while. Start out small and see if it’s really what you want. Like I say, you see the glamorous side. You don’t see the behind-the-scenes when the event’s over. You have on your nice dress, but you’ve still got to work, and we’re there sometimes until 12 or 1 o’clock in the morning taking down stuff, and then going home and in the morning getting ready for church.
Q. It’s hard, fun work?
A. To me, you work so many hours and then it’s over so fast. But when that bride walks in, I literally don’t feel like I breathe until she walks in and either she cries or she hugs me or she just says, ‘Wow!’ You can see it in their face. You can see when they’re happy. And then it’s like, I can breathe now.
Anita Tolbert
Age: 54
Hometown: Hurtsboro, Ala., in Russell County
Current residence: Phenix City
Education: 1980 graduate of Russell High School in Hurtsboro; attended Chattahoochee Valley Community College and received a bachelor’s degree and master’s degrees in education and special education from Troy University in 2000
Previous jobs: Worked in textiles at WestPoint Pepperell in Opelika, Ala., and as an engine tester at Briggs and Stratton in Auburn, Ala. She now is a first-grade teacher at Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City
Family: Johnnie Tolbert, her husband of 31 years, and three grown children — son Travis (with wife Christina), daughter Alisha (with husband Aaron) and daughter Brittany Green — with six grandchildren altogether
Leisure time: She loves to work in her yard, mowing the grass, planting shrubs and tending flowers (“That’s my time with God”); and she tried fishing in the past year and now enjoys it tremendously
Of note: She is very proud to have received “The Masked Award” (Mankind Assisting Students Kindle Educational Dreams) for dedication and support of the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball and helping to provide hope and opportunity for deserving youth
