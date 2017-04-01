Outdoors, water, zip line adventure are James Walker’s ‘dream job’

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express' Pause

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:17 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 1 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:28 Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first