John Phillips loves lawns and landscaping like a moth loves light

John Phillips has been working in the lawn and landscaping world for 35 years, so he truly knows his roses and azaleas and trees and shrubs and how to keep them alive and thriving.

But as owner of Seasonal Concepts in Columbus, he also knows that it can be very hard work and often in some pretty uncomfortable conditions. That doesn’t even include the constant rigors of operating your own business and keeping 45 or so people gainfully employed.

“The best analogy I can give you for the nursery business is it’s kind of like farming,” the Columbus native said. “There’s always something to do, and it’s either too hot or too dry. Out of a 52-week year, I’ll have three or four weeks where I’m like, man, this is really nice, I’m glad I’m out here. And other times it’s like, damn, I can’t believe we’re out here working and it’s 32 degrees or we’re out here working and it’s 100 degrees. But, hey, if it was easy everybody could do it.”

Phillips, 57, has operated a nursery for years at 4167 Milgen Road, not far from the city’s main post office, and did have another at the intersection of Blackmon and Warm Springs Roads until a new roundabout was placed there by the city. That prompted his recent relocation of that part of the business to 6220 Milgen Road at the old Gopher Fun Park property, with that location having a large nursery, an aggregate materials landscaping yard and small machine shop.

The Ledger-Enquirer spoke with Phillips recently about his job, which aside from selling and planting stuff, includes building things such as retaining walls. This interview is edited a bit for length and clarity.

Q. You’ve been doing this how long?

A. We started it in the early ’80s. I started out just kind of doing it in my name in ’81 and I incorporated it about 1983. I’ve been doing it pretty much my whole life.

Q. Did you do anything aside from lawn and landscaping before that? And how did you get into this?

A. When I got out of high school, I went off to college and did that, and then I came back and did some odds and ends jobs. I worked for the city a little while. When I was a young guy, my mom really liked plants and that kind of stuff and she made me help her do stuff, and I kind of hated it. But it’s funny that I gravitated back toward that.

Q. How did you come up with the Seasonal Concepts name?

A. We were sitting around and I said that I needed a logo and needed a name. So my wife and sister-in-law came up with a name and a guy at Communicorp that my wife worked with helped us with the logo and that’s how it came about.

Q. How have things changed since then? Has your operation grown?

A. Tremendously. When I first started I was a one-man show, and now we work a bunch of people and run a bunch of trucks. It’s definitely changed and evolved. We’ve probably got 45 people.

Q. Is one part of your business bigger than the other?

A. The new store’s going to be much bigger. Our (older) nursery on Milgen Road is a little over two acres, and our new place is going to be about six and a half to seven and a half acres. It’s kind of a one-stop shop, where we just kind of learn our customer base and figure out what they want. And if we have what they want, they come in, we get ’em loaded, they pay and we get them out the door.

Q. This is spring, of course, which is your Super Bowl season of sorts?

A. Oh, definitely. If you’re not busy right now in our industry, you’re not going to be in business. Our business, the best analogy I can give you, is it’s like feast or famine. You’re beating the bushes looking for something to do to keep your guys busy (at times), and then this time of the year, in the spring, it’s busting loose.

Q. People are out in droves trying to find pretty things to plant in their yards?

A. Yeah. But you know what, a lot of American people are not very good planters and they wait until the last minute to get something done. Then all of a sudden, you’ve got a good customer and they want something done, but there’s only so many hours in the day.

Q. What all can you do for people?

A. We’re full service. Anything outside. We do landscaping, we do lawn maintenance, we do chemicals, we do irrigation, we do a lot of hardscape and pavers and that kind of stuff. Cleanup work. Pretty much anything that you can think of in your yard that you want done, we can do for you.

Q. Do you use bulldozers and other equipment at times?

A. Backhoes and that kind of stuff. I used to do a lot of builders’ work, new home construction, and we still do some, but it’s not nearly as busy. We don’t do as many houses as we used to because the market’s changed. It’s just different now.

Q. It’s more competitive with big box stores and such?

A. It’s really more of the market has changed with the builders. The landscaping now is not as elaborate as it used to be. I think that’s all due to the downturn in the economy. If you look at the houses, the price per square foot has gone down. The size of the houses, I think, they’ve gone down. I noticed the trending downward in 2006, and then in October 2007 is when it crashed ... and the banks tightened up the money. The whole market just kind of changed for us. Probably, up to 2006, we had four or five builders that we did all of their work, and a lot of those builders have died or they’re bankrupt.

Q. What’s the most challenging part of your job?

A. Probably the most challenging part is really just kind of keeping the business running ... If you get up and go to Total Systems everyday or to Synovus or Aflac and you do a certain job, you’re kind of honed in on that one thing. But when you’re a small business like we are, you kind of have your hands on all aspects of the business— hiring, firing, payroll, taxes, staying in with compliance with the state and all of the regulations. It’s just something to do all the time. There’s never a dull moment.

Unfortunately, I don’t feel like the government’s a big advocate for small businesses. My state government or the feds, I don’t really feel like they’re worried about Seasonal Concepts. I’ve never had someone (since we started) come to me and say: What could we do to make your job better?

Q. So this new nursery and materials location is a major thing for you?

A. Oh, yeah. It’s a big deal. Like I said, I’m a small business and we’re wanting to grow the business and kind of grow our name. We have a good name, we have a good reputation in town and we do a good job and do what we say we’re going to do. But we still have competition like everybody else. Everybody, if you’re in business, you have competition and you’ve got to figure out your knack in the equation, and you’ve got to kind of carve your niche out of what works for you and what your customers want. And that’s what we’re doing.

Q. Do you have any good piece of advice for folks this planting season?

A. The biggest thing is when you commit to planting — whether it’s your garden or flower bed or trees and shrubs in your yard — you’ve just got to maintain them all year. Everybody’s super-excited when they do it, when they first plant things. They’re giddy and excited. Then the next thing you know the temperature gauge is about 90, and then it’s about 94, and then it’s 96, and people say, screw that, I’m going inside, that kind of thing. So it’s just kind of a commitment and saying I want to follow through and water and fertilizer and spray and take care of whatever I’m putting in the ground.

Q. Simply stay on top of it?

A. Stay on top of it, because if you don’t it’s going to die. Like last year, we had three months of really bad, dry, hot weather. That was tough on the homeowners and us at the nurseries and the growers and everybody else, because if you go 90 days without any substantial rain, and it’s 94-plus degrees, it’s hot and dry. You’re already seeing stuff (this spring) that’s died and it’s not coming back. Of course, you’re going to have to replace it if you want that particular plant or shrub in your yard.

Q. What’s the most popular thing folks like to plant?

A. Right now, in the spring of the year, it’s azaleas because they’re blooming, they’re pretty. The azaleas are now about played out, and we’re getting into perennials and annual color, like Knockout Roses. Drift Roses are real hot right now. It really depends on what’s showing color, that’s what people want.

Q. So the colorful blooms on the plants draw people to them, plus shows them what the plant can do in the future?

A. Yeah. It’s like moths to a light.

Q. By the way, what did you do when you worked for the city?

A. I was a fireman for a short period. That was kind of a childhood thing. I think all little boys want to be a fireman, and I did that and I loved the job. But I had to make a choice between being a fireman and working for the city or going into business for myself. And I just thought for myself that my best avenue was that I wanted to do something on my own. That’s why I did what I did.

Q. In retrospect, was that the right move for you?

A. Oh, definitely, yeah. I mean, you get my age and start looking at retirement and you think, well, if I had stayed with the city I would be getting ready to retire. Of course, when you work for yourself you never retire. (laughs) But there’s no regrets, no looking back. It’s full-throttle ahead.