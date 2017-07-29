King of wings Wes Killingsworth braces for college football madness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for July 30 from WRBL's Carmen Rose Pause 0:53 Molly Wright talks about Indivisible Columbus 1:32 Attorney explains the appeal process for your property tax assessment 2:24 Columbus property owners face steep tax increases 2:29 Soap Box Derby returns to the Columbus 6:12 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson reacts to recent homicides 7:15 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson talks about employee bonuses 3:43 Myers, Thomas denounce MCSD administration 3:29 Highlights from i-Dare U's Southwest Exposure football camp 2:38 Rev. Walter Phillips Sr. still working as pastor at 84 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Saturday is National Chicken Wing Day in America and what better time to visit with general manager and veteran wing cook Wes Killingsworth at Wingstop at 2528 Weems Road in Columbus as he and his staff churn out the chicken wings and fries during a rush by customers. (Video by Tony Adams) Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

Saturday is National Chicken Wing Day in America and what better time to visit with general manager and veteran wing cook Wes Killingsworth at Wingstop at 2528 Weems Road in Columbus as he and his staff churn out the chicken wings and fries during a rush by customers. (Video by Tony Adams) Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com