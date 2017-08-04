Charles Cavanaugh: Career as a pharmacist is fast-paced marathon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 Courdia Bellamy faces murder charges in the motor vehicle death of Jennifer Sisk Pause 1:01 Shooting victim remembered as sweet, caring, loving person 4:04 Looking Back: Uncle of fatal shooting remembers his nephew, calls for end to violence 3:14 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Aug. 5 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 1:22 Attorney: Columbus man accused of robbing girlfriend's ex wasn't at crime scene 2:27 Columbus attorney asks public to pray for woman charged in cab driver's death 3:09 Trump announces the RAISE Act 3:01 Spotlight on pharmacist Charles Cavanaugh 0:55 Mary Jo Snead talks about two sons who are local pastors Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email It was in 1961 that Charles Cavanaugh became a pharmacist. Now, at the end of August, he is wrapping up his career after working at Lee Drugs, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and the Banks Pharmacy he owned decades ago. Here him talk about the job and the changes, and stress, that he has encountered. (Video by Tony Adams) tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

