Melanie Johnson brings true ‘grit’ to her insurance agent career

Spotlight on State Farm agent Melanie Johnson Job Spotlight: State Farm agent Melanie Johnson talks about a career path that led to her transition into the insurance field. Part of the attraction, she says, is being her own boss, while also helping people in the community. (Video by Tony Adams) Job Spotlight: State Farm agent Melanie Johnson talks about a career path that led to her transition into the insurance field. Part of the attraction, she says, is being her own boss, while also helping people in the community. (Video by Tony Adams) tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

