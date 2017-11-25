DUI instructor Arlena Baker works to make roadways safer, save lives

More Videos 5:24 How did wolves become dogs? Pause 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 3:42 Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 0:57 Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Spotlight on DUI school owner, instructor Arlena Baker is owner, director and the instructor at 1st Choice DUI School, 5870 Veterans Parkway, suite M-1, in Columbus. Here she talks about the need for such schools and how the holidays see an increase in drinking and driving. Just don't do it, she says. (Video by Tony Adams) Arlena Baker is owner, director and the instructor at 1st Choice DUI School, 5870 Veterans Parkway, suite M-1, in Columbus. Here she talks about the need for such schools and how the holidays see an increase in drinking and driving. Just don't do it, she says. (Video by Tony Adams) Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

Arlena Baker is owner, director and the instructor at 1st Choice DUI School, 5870 Veterans Parkway, suite M-1, in Columbus. Here she talks about the need for such schools and how the holidays see an increase in drinking and driving. Just don't do it, she says. (Video by Tony Adams) Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com