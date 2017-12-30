2017 was an interesting, colorful, quality year for Job Spotlight

Merri Sherman is executive director of the Columbus Sports Council, which recruits events to the city’s facilities to include the South Commons softball complex and the Woodruff Farm Soccer Complex. She stands outside her office at Golden Park, which played host to the 1996 Summer Olympics softball competition, which culminated in Team USA’s 3-1 gold-medal victory over China. Australia beat Japan 4-2 for the bronze medal. Atlanta was the primary host city in 1996. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com