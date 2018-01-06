Her journey: From Wall Street to saving animals in Harris County

More Videos 1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama Pause 1:43 CEO of Columbus area Boy Scouts shares his most memorable moment in scouting 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 2:25 Residents leave The Ralston after heating system fails 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:10 Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt discusses double duty 0:55 Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:09 Kirby Smart on Jeremy Pruitt's double duty 0:24 Antonio King back in Russell County for hearing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Spotlight on Humane Society executive director Job Spotlight focuses this week on Kathryn Daly Genova, who has been executive director of the Humane Society of Harris County for a decade. The facility is located at 3938 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton, Ga., just north of Columbus. Job Spotlight focuses this week on Kathryn Daly Genova, who has been executive director of the Humane Society of Harris County for a decade. The facility is located at 3938 Barnes Mill Road in Hamilton, Ga., just north of Columbus. tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

