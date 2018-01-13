Tobias Farley’s humble roots his ticket to movie theater success

More Videos 2:14 The Dream Lives for the next generation Pause 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 0:44 Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 1:22 Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Spotlight on movie theater general manager Job Spotlight focuses this week on Tobias Farley, general manager of the AMC Ritz 13 movie theater on Whittlesey Road in Columbus. Starting as a diner dish washer at the adjacent Hollywood Connection, he has worked his way up the ranks in the theater industry while also raising a family and furthering his education. (Video by Tony Adams) Job Spotlight focuses this week on Tobias Farley, general manager of the AMC Ritz 13 movie theater on Whittlesey Road in Columbus. Starting as a diner dish washer at the adjacent Hollywood Connection, he has worked his way up the ranks in the theater industry while also raising a family and furthering his education. (Video by Tony Adams) tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

